A CHARITY which aims to help the homeless has been given a £10,000 cash boost to launch a new scheme.

Working Action Group boss Juliet Ryan say the cash will go to Action 4 The Homeless to launch a new peer mentoring project.

The scheme enables those living on the streets to get their lives back on track and help other homeless people.

Juliet said: "“Members of the public assume a lot about homeless people’s education but some of them are just in bad situations and have fallen on hard times.

“We try and put those who are homeless through courses, whether it’s health and safety or hygiene, to try and encourage homeless people to get into work.”

“If we have more volunteers we can help more people and we can direct homeless people to support.”

The charity has also been given a double-decker bus which will be transformed into a place where rough sleepers can have a shower and use bed facilities.

Juliet added: “Homelessness is a big problem in Clacton – there are about 40-50 homeless people we help.

“We want the bus to be an added extra – somewhere where we can give out free food.”