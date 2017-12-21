CONTROVERSIAL plans for almost 100 new homes as part of a major housing development on the edge of a village have been given the final seal of approval by planners.

Bellway Homes had already been given outline approval for up to 98 homes on grassland to the east of Landermere Road in Thorpe despite the application attracting more than 100 letters of objection.

The final details of the scheme have now been approved by Tendring Council.

It will include 41 three bedroom houses, 20 four bedroom houses, 13 three bedroom bungalows, nine two bedroom bungalows and eight two bedroom houses.

There will also be affordable housing with seven homes for families on the council housing list as well as play equipment and a financial contribution towards health care.

As part of the developer’s contribution there will be a financial contribution towards early years and childcare, primary and secondary education.

Thorpe Parish Council objected to the plans over a number of issues, including concerns about street lighting, broadband, parking and the sewerage system although Anglian Water confirmed there is capacity in the system.

Clerk Shirley Howe said: “Landermere Road already has a major problem with the disposal of sewerage and a lot of concern was expressed that the system will not be able to accommodate any more new properties.

“As the parish council has recently replaced all of its street lighting with LEDs we would like to request the street lights put up are in keeping with our new ones.”

The council’s main issue was over the extra traffic that could be generated by the new homes in what is already a congested area of the village.

But Essex County Council, the highway authority, said the scheme is acceptable subject to certain conditions being carried out.

A spokesman for Tendring Council said the principle of residential development was established in October last year.

He said: “The detailed design, layout, landscaping and scale are also considered acceptable by Tendring Council.

“The proposal would result in no significant material harm to residential amenity or highway safety.”