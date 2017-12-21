FIVE men arrested after eight garages were raided by burglars in Brightlingsea have been released under investigation.

A 21-year-old man, a 19-year-old, a 17-year-old and two 16-year-olds were arrested after garages were targeted by crooks in Cinque Port Road on December 13.

A number of items were taken, including a fridge freezer and disco equipment.

All five have been released under investigation.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is urged to call the Tendring community policing team at Clacton Police Station on 101.