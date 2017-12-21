A MALTINGS company has been celebrating winning a top award in their industry.

Edme, which produces flours and flakes from locally-grown cereals, malted grains and seeds, has been given a global food standard award.

The Mistley-based company has been awarded the highest possible grade in the British Retail Consortium global food standard award for a second year running.

Major supermarkets require food and drink suppliers to be British Retail Consortium accredited, so food manufacturers in turn require ingredient suppliers to be similarly accredited.

Metin Fevzi, Edme’s operations and technical director, said: “Our AA rating from the British Retail Consortium helps our competitive edge, sending positive cues to buyers in the bakery and food sectors – and to any shoppers delving into information about food and the supply chain.”