CHILDREN living at an orphanage in Nepal will receive Christmas presents again this year thanks to generous council staff and councillors.

Donations and part of the proceeds from a bring and buy sale raised £441.10 for the youngsters at the House of Hope in Kathmandu.

Tendring Council has supported the charity, which is run by the Rai family in Clacton, for a number of years.

Nigel Brown, the council’s communications manager, who organises the collection at the council with colleague John Higgins, said the money raised is taken over to Nepal by Jiwan Rai to buy the gifts.

“This all began a few years ago when staff decided to donate money instead of giving each other cards,” he said.

“It makes a big difference to the children at the orphanage and provides them with some of the essentials they need, such as shoes.”

Around 30 children will benefit from the fundraising efforts.