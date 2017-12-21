A supermarket chain has doubled the cash reward on offer to help catch a group of criminals ram raiding its stores.

The East of England Co-op is now offering £40,000 for information after the latest in a spate of incidents took place at a store in High Street, Lavenham, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Cash machines were stolen from Co-op stores in High Street, Earls Colne, in September, and Weavers Court, Halstead, last month.

Further stores have since been targeted in Dedham.

The latest in Lavenham, saw a car reverse into the middle of the store but offenders fled the scene empty handed before police arrived.

Co-op bosses have insisted over recent weeks that the company has stepped up security at the stores, however police have not made arrests relating to either Halstead incident.

Lee Hammond, head of security at the East of England Co-op, said: “Our state-of-the-art alarm receiving centre enables us to monitor each of our stores 24 hours a day, and we’ve introduced further security measures including removing cash from our ATMs. We have our own security team who were able to respond swiftly, along with the police.

“We are offering a reward of £40,000 for information that leads to a successful conviction of those behind the recent spate of ram raids across Suffolk and Essex.”

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk or Essex Police, or call Crimestoppers anonymously.