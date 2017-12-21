POLICE are searching for the identification of a women following an incident in Clacton.

Officers would like to speak the woman about a theft which happened in Pier Avenue at around 4pm on Saturday, November, 30.

A spokesperson for the police said: "We appreciate the photo isn't very clear, but if you have any information relating to the identity of the woman pictured, please contact Pc Chloe Dolce at Clacton police station on 101, quoting reference 42/169996/17.

"Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."