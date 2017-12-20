THIS is the moment a driver deliberately targeted a cyclist by ramming him off the road.

The victim, a man in this thirties, was cycling on North Station Road, in Colchester, with a friend when a Ford Mondeo braked heavily close by.

After the cyclist gestured at the driver, the Mondeo swerved into the cyclist, knocking him off his bike.

The driver then made off from the scene.

The victim was taken to Colchester General Hospital for treatment but was not seriously injured.

The driver of the car, Ashley Merrett, of Mumford Close, in West Bergholt, was arrested later that day, on May 13, 2016.

He was charged in June last year.

The 30-year-old appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday and admitted dangerous driving, actual bodily harm and assault.

He is due to be sentenced in February.

The shocking footage comes after a driver admitted assaulting cyclist Wolf Simpson at Severalls Business Park.

Mr Simpson was knocked off his bike and punched.

Cycling campaigners are now claiming the standard of driving is dropping and have called for motorists to take more care.

Will Bramhill, a spokesman for Colchester Cycling Campaign, said: “This incident is horrific.

“The victim has been taken out as surely as if the attacker had used a gun.

“We criticise the US for its gun culture but, generally speaking, we appear to have our own ‘thug-in-a-car culture’ where a very small minority of drivers feel they can get away with using their car as a weapon.

“Thank goodness for dashcams.”

He added: “Perhaps it is time for every driver to sit a test every three years, to include their demeanour and reaction times, to assess if they should still be on the road.

“I’m pleased to see that this driver was charged with ABH and assault, which contrasts with Wolf Simpson’s case in north Colchester.”

Mr Bramhill added: “There is a sense among some motorists, and indeed probably pedestrians and cyclists, of entitlement when it comes to roads.

“It’s a sort of ‘my journey is more important than yours’ attitude.

“There is also a small section of drivers whose attention is not on the road.

“If I get a day off and go for longer cycle, I will always avoid the school run time because there are a number of mums, especially in the more rural areas, driving 4x4 vehicles , whose minds are not on their driving. You can see them looking down on their laps and quite obviously they have got their phones out.”

“Most motorists in Colchester are perfectly good around cyclists and most motorists are considerate of cyclists, especially in the last 18 months when the Too Close for Comfort campaign to protect cyclists was launched.

“But the general standard of driving has deteriorated in many ways.

“Because of the way cyclists are moving - generally at a low speed and with a hellish drive not to hurt oneself - they are very unlikely to have a collision.

“Some collisions are down to a few motorists’ sense of entitlement.”