DRUG runners who were part of a £3,000-a-day heroin and crack cocaine operation claim they were only involved for a short time.

Eight members of the London-based Jay Boys gang have been convicted of supplying Class A drugs in Clacton over two and a half years.

The group took over addict Steven Root’s flat in Hadleigh Road and used it as a base for their dealing.

But police raided the home in February last year and found drug paraphernalia and cash.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard how the prosecution allege Baran Or, 27, was a key part of the gang by running drugs in a hired BMW from London between April 2014 and December last year.

But Christos Georgiou, mitigating, said care worker Or was only involved for six weeks.

He said: “He was only insured on the car for six weeks.

“There is no evidence he had any influence on the upper chain or the management of the Jay Boys.

“He sent a text asking for a day off - if he was high up in the chain why would he do that?

“He asks for mercy and for no greater sentence than anyone else.”

Mr Georgiou said Or had been struggling after the death of his mother when he was 20 and his father moving to the Philippines. During a police raid on the flat, police seized a phone belonging to Tommy Burnett, 20.

It contained a rap which had been written to brag about how he was now dealing drugs.

Burnett’s role in the gang was to bag the drugs and he was used as a runner, and the court heard he had fallen into the situation because he was homeless and needed somewhere to stay and make money.

He also admitted breaching bail conditions by failing to appear at the court on October 23, which was during the gang’s six week long trial.

His excuse was that his grandmother had fallen ill and he wanted to be with her but failed to inform the court.

The gang are set to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court today.

Seven of the men appeared in the dock as the hearing started yesterday, but Shaheur Rahman, 24, refused to leave his prison cell, where he had been remanded into custody.

Rahman admitted two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs during the gang’s trial.

Judge Emma Peters ordered Rahman be in court today, even if he was brought without his consent.

She said: “This is crown court, not the boy scouts.

“If you are required in the crown court, then you need to be in the crown court.”

The group are all expected to receive custodial sentences, including ring-leader Courtney Kirby-Diamond, 26, of Queensbridge Road, Hackney.

The other men being sentenced are Tunji Owati, 27, of Park View Road, North London, Troy Henderson-Ryan, 20, of Holland Road, Clacton and Alfie Lawrence-Summers, 19, of Chatsworth Road, East London.

They appeared in the dock alongside Or, Broad Lane, North London, Root, 45, of Hadleigh Road, Clacton and Burnett, of Trinity Close, East London during yesterday’s hearing.