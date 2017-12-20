A FURIOUS 67-year-old driver chased down a car before slamming his hand on the window and threatening the driver, a court heard.

Kevin Swaby wanted to “have words” with a fellow driver after he was forced to brake sharply on the A12.

He insists he narrowly avoided crashing his Peugeot when another car cut in front of him.

The other driver Karl Meers, who was heading to Colchester Zoo with his wife and two children, spotted the pensioner in his rear view mirror waving for him to pull over.

After following Mr Meers as he exited the A12, Swaby stopped his car in front of Mr Meers’ vehicle and approached the driver’s window.

Appearing at Colchester Magistrates’ Court, Swaby, of Sherbourne Place, Norwich, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words and behaviour in the ensuing confrontation.

Bob Rowlingson, prosecuting, said: “Mr Swaby got out of the driver’s side of the Peugeot, approached the the car and swore and struck the window.

“He said ‘Get out the car, you idiot’. He struck the wing mirror. This caused distress and alarm to those inside the vehicle.”

He added: “He was then moved on by a passer-by and the complainant was able to make good his escape.

“When he arrived at Colchester Zoo he contacted the police.”

Selena Dines, mitigating, said Swaby regretted his actions, which were fuelled by his anger at the earlier near-miss and his health issues.

“The complainant’s driving almost caused him to have an accident on the A12,” she said.

“He followed him to have words with Mr Meers.

“The explanation the defendant puts forward is he was driving along the A12 with his partner when he was cut up by the complainant.

“The complainant moved so quickly, without any warning, it caused him to have to brake very sharply and hard.

“This defendant suffers from bi-polar disorder, so already has mental health problems to contend with. He is also in constant pain due to trapped nerves in his spine.”

She added: “He decided to remonstrate with the driver of the vehicle, to warn him that if he drives like that, he could cause an accident.”

Swaby was ordered to pay £245 in fines, court costs and compensation to Mr Meers.