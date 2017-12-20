THIS is the dramatic moment two sailors were winched to safety after their boat ran aground at the mouth of St Osyth Creek.

Neil Horton snapped this photo as he watched a coastguard helicopter pluck the relieved sailors to safety.

“I live just above the creek,” said Mr Horton, of Cow Lane.

“I just looked out of the window and saw the helicopter circling around so I put the long lens on my camera and took some pictures.

“At first I thought maybe it was just an exercise but then they started winching people up.

“I could see it hovering from where I live. It flew round a few times and then I saw the winch man go down.

“Then I saw him coming back up with one of the sailors attached to him.

“Two people were winched up.”

The emergency services were called to the scene at about 9.15am last Wednesday.

Coastguards, West Mersea lifeboat and the ambulance service attended the incident.

A helicopter landing sire was set up at Brightlingsea.

A Clacton coastguard spokesman said: “A vessel had gone aground at the entrance to St Osyth Creek and with the West Mersea RNLI lifeboat unable to get near, Coastguard Rescue 163 was tasked to winch off the two people on board.

“Both casualties were landed at the helicopter landing site and checked over by paramedics before being released with no further assistance required.”