PLANS have been submitted for nine new homes in Weeley.

St Osyth Beach Estate has applied for permission to build the residential development on land south of the Crematorium, in Colchester Road.

Blueprints for the development include proposals for nine four and five-bedroom homes, as well as associated access, parking and landscaping.

A design statement by agent Boyer said: "The site and current development proposals would provide a high quality, sustainable residential development which positively contributes to the local area."

Planners are expected to make a decision on the application by January 31.