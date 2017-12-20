A man has been arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of terrorism offences.

The 34-year-old, who is from Sweden, was stopped by Eastern Region Counter Terrorism Police after he got off a flight from Stockholm shortly before 8am on Tuesday.

He was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of material containing information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, the Metropolitan Police said.

The man was taken to an Essex police station where he remains in custody.