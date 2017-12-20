TWO suspected drug dealers were arrested by police in Clacton.

The pair, both from London, were arrested for Class A drug supplying offences after a warrant was executed in the town on Tuesday as part of Essex’s Police’s Operation Raptor.

The Operation Raptor team, which targets gangs and urban street crime in north Essex, was supported by Clacton CID.

Cash and mobile telephones were also seized during the operation.