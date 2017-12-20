HUNDREDS of hardy swimmers are expected to charge into the sea for Clacton’s Christmas Day swim.

An estimated 500 people turned out to watch last year’s event which saw more than 100 people take part.

The swimmers, many of whom will be in fancy dress, take the plunge into the North Sea at 10am.

The teeth-chattering tradition was was first started by Clacton Swimming Club in 1953.

The annual event takes place on the seafront at West Greensward.

Last year, swimmers ran into the sea wearing Father Christmas suits, elf outfits, Santa hats, colourful shirts and grass skirts.

Other brave souls stepped out into the relatively balmy 11C waters in bikinis and even mankinis.

While some settled for merely dipping their toes in the water, other hardy swimmers even went back into the water for a second swim.