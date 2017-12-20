The A120 was closed in both directions this afternoon after a crash and a spillage.

Highways England closed the trunk road between Marks Tey and the A131 in Braintree from around 2pm this afternoon.

The crash involved two vehicles and took place near the Twin Oaks caravan park.

The fire service were called to the scene at 12.20pm and had to release two people and two dogs from vehicles.

Two fire crews from Braintree work to free the casualties by 2.02pm before leaving them in the care of the Ambulance Service.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We sent three ambulances and two paramedic cars to the scene.

"We treated three patients at the scene who were suffering from neck and back pain.

"Two patients were taken to Broomfield hospital for further care. Their injuries are not believed to be serious."

The dogs, which are both Cockerspaniels, were unharmed in the collision and released safely from the vehicle by firefighters.

Both were collected by a friend of the owners.

A spillage was reported and the road closure was put in place by Essex Police.

There were long delays in both directions as drivers were told to use a diversion route.

The road reopened at around 4.20pm but further delays are still expected.