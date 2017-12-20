DAILY flights from Stansted to Dubai are set to launch in the summer.

Airline Emirates will be the first Middle Eastern carrier to operate out of the airport starting from June 2018

From the airline's Dubai hub, leisure and business travellers will also be able to get direct flights to destinations like Bali, Australia and New Zealand.

Ken O’Toole, London Stansted’s chief executive said: “We’re delighted that Emirates has recognised the strength of London Stansted’s catchment and the opportunity that our available runway capacity gives them to continue growing in the South East of England over the next decade.

“At this crucial time, the new Emirates services will provide an important boost to the UK economy by strengthening international connectivity and offering greater choice and convenience for passengers travelling to long haul destinations.

"London Stansted has seen significant capital investment and growth since its acquisition by MAG in 2013 and we’re looking forward to working with Emirates as we move forward with the next phase of development of the airport and its network of destinations.”