A PLAN of action has been put in place at a care home after a pensioner died when her catheter failed to be correctly drained.

Sylvia Macknay, 87, was a resident at Haven Lodge care home in Clacton.

An inquest heard she had suffered a stroke in June 2016.

On September 3, Mrs Macknay’s daughter visited the home and found her mother in discomfort.

In total, just under 2 litres of urine was drained away from Mrs Macknay’s catheter.

Mrs Macknay was admitted to Colchester General Hospital but died shortly afterwards.

At an inquest earlier this month, pathologist Dr Benjamin Swift, who carried out the post mortem examination on Mrs Macknay, recorded the cause of death as bronchopneumonia and urinal sepsis.

At the resumption of the inquest in Chelmsford yesterday, the hearing was told an extensive care plan has now been put into place at the home.

It also heard members of staff have been retrained in catheter care.

David Connelly, who has been the manager at the care home for about seven years, told the hearing yesterday: “An action plan has been put in place since Mrs Macknay’s death.

“Staff have been retrained in catheter care and the Care Quality Commission is satisfied by the steps taken by the care home and it will be monitored.”

Yesterday, at the conclusion of the inquest coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray said the care plan implemented by Care UK was a “sensible idea”.

She added: “The deceased was admitted to Haven Lodge Care home for full care after having suffered a stroke in June.”

Turning to the members of the family in the court room coroner Mrs Beasley Murray added: “This is a very sad case.

“You must’ve had a few difficult months after your mother had the stroke in June.

“Not only have you lost your mother you have had the ordeal of being at this inquest.

“She sounded the most interesting lady.”