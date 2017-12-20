A DECOY bunker, built to protect Harwich from being bombed, is set to be transformed into a unique glamping unit.

The Second World War bunker in Wix is falling into disrepair.

The building,which is a Scheduled Ancient Monument, is on the southern side of the B1352 to the east of Bradfield and south east of Wrabness.

In a bid to protect its future, Alan Fairs and business partner Robert Blyth, put forward an unusual plan to turn it into a self-contained glamping unit.

The proposal involves a double bed, an en-suite bathroom with a shower, a kitchenette and seating area as well as resurfacing the outside track and creating a parking area.

The unit also will be entirely “off grid” and foul water will be dealt with by package treatment plant.

Historic England backed the idea and said the development is a beneficial use of the Scheduled Ancient Monument which would help to sustain and enhance it without causing any material harm.

Tendring Council decided the work to be carried ou, which includes insulation, a waterproof membrane and an earth embankment around the building, will help to reinstate its original appearance.

A spokesman added: “It will make the site habitable and secure for holiday lets and will improve the visitor offer in this area.”

There were no objections from Wix Parish Council and no other representations were received.