A SCHOOL has started its Christmas holidays two days early while a gas leak is investigated.

Clacton County High School was closed yesterday and will be shut today because the central heating is out of action.

A notice was posted on the school’s website and a message was sent to parents to inform them that the school is now closed until January.

It means youngsters will be starting their Christmas holidays two days early.

Principal Neil Gallagher said: “The gas board have made the decision to shut the supply to while they investigate a leak.

“Our central heating will not be operational prior to the end of term.”

“I have made the decision to close the school and will be reopening on January 3.”

“Any rewards trips planned prior to the Christmas break will be reorganised in the new year.”