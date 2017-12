The A12 was briefly closed Londonbound this morning after a three vehicle crash.

The road was closed between junction 21, Witham South, and junction 20, Hatfield Peverel, following the crash, with traffic queues back up to junction 25 at Marks Tey.

The crashed vehicles blocked one lane and emergency services were called to the scene.

The road reopened at around 8.35am this morning but traffic is still queuing Londonbound.