A COUPLE are preparing to celebrate their first Christmas with their miracle baby after a brain tumour threatened their chances of parenthood.

Gemma Vincent and Tom Sheekey had been together for just a few months when Gemma was diagnosed with a tumour the size of an orange.

She had been suffering from severe pain on the left side of her head.

Medical professionals put her symptoms of vomiting and depression down to stress but after a particularly bad bout of sickness she was admitted to Colchester General Hospital.

She received two MRI scans before receiving the news that she had a meningioma tumour which contained high grade malignant cells.

Gemma said: “They told me I had a mass on my brain.

“They admitted me straight away for more tests and then said I would have to be transferred to Queen’s Hospital in Romford for surgery.

“Until that moment I never, ever thought that I might have a brain tumour.

“I was dressed to go to work that day. Tom was dressed to go to work but suddenly everything changed.”

In 2009, Gemma underwent a ten-hour operation followed by a gruelling six-week course of radiotherapy to destroy tumour.

The intense treatment has left her with permanent partial hair loss and a scar from ear to ear.

Gemma and Tom were initially warned the treatment might also interfere with her pituitary gland which produces fertility-controlling hormones but luckily the area of her brain which required radiotherapy did not include the gland.

Regular check ups since her treatment have indicated the tumour has not regrown and earlier this year, Gemma gave birth to a baby boy, Hudson.

Gemma, 41 and Tom, 34, who live in Clacton, experienced further trauma as she lost a huge amount of blood during labour but she recovered and the family are now ready to celebrate the festive season with their baby.

Gemma said: “We’ve been through some tough times but Tom and I feel incredibly lucky.

“Hudson is the most gorgeous baby.

“He has changed our lives and he will definitely make Christmas extra special this year.

As Gemma lost her hair through the treatment she now wears a wig and says that she and Tom have a lot to be thankful for.

She said: “I remember coming round after the anaesthetic and I felt as if someone had switched a light on and I felt like myself again.

“I suppose because the symptoms come on gradually, you get used to the way you feel.

“There is never a day when I don’t think about my brain tumour diagnosis,”

“Tom and I are looking forward to this Christmas and lots more with Hudson.”