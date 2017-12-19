CLACTON MP Giles Watling has welcomed an £8million boost for police funding in Essex.

Police forces across the country are set to receive an additional £450million next year, the Government has announced.

Essex is in line for one of the biggest pay outs, expected to be about £8.8million.

Mr Watling led a campaign lobbying the Government for more cash for Essex Police and also called to scrap the cap on increases to the police’s portion of the council tax bill to pay for more frontline officers.

“After campaigning heavily on this for the past few months, it’s been absolutely tremendous to get a positive result,” he said.

“The people of Clacton can look forward to a safer and more secure future.

“I welcome the additional money and will be talking to Essex Police and Crime Commissioner Roger Hirst to ensure it is spent in the most effective way – more bobbies on the beat would be welcome.”

He added: “I am absolutely delighted that the campaign I led has resulted in a multi-million pound investment across Essex Police that ultimately will see more bobbies on the beat on the streets of Essex.

"Together with fellow Essex MPs, we urged government ministers to consider enabling police forces to remove the cap on police precept funding, without the need for a referendum, and that campaign has been successful.

"Across Clacton residents have spoken to me about the concerns they have regarding police resources and the announcement will be welcome news to local residents."

Town centre traders have complained about the lack of police presence in the town centre this summer.

They claimed shoppers were suffering abuse from a group of up to 20 youths, who were meeting daily at the derelict yard behind the former Carlton Pub in Rosemary Road, which was reportedly also being used by drunks and drug addicts.

Police were forced to seek special dispersal powers in August to ban trouble-makers from Clacton town centre following the increase in antisocial behaviour.

During one incident in August, a female officer suffered serious injuries after being slashed in the face with garden shears following a "large disturbance" in Jackson Road.

Graham Webb, chairman of the Clacton Town Partnership, said: “It’s essential that this money goes in to policing the streets.

“This year has been the worst one that I remember in terms of behaviour in the town centre.

“Clacton must get its fair share from this funding – it’s needed more here than other inland areas.

“We need more bobbies on the beat in the town centre.”

Policing Minister Nick Hurd told the House of Commons that the extra money - for 2018/19 - represented a "comprehensive settlement that makes sure police have the resources they need".

But Labour questioned whether the settlement would "really enable police forces to meet the challenge and the reality of modern policing".

Mr Hurd said the Government wanted to "respond positively" to requests from Police and Crime Commissioners for more flexibility around the levels of police precept, and proposed that forces should be empowered to raise council tax contributions for local policing by £1 a month per household – up to £12 a year.