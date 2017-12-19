A TEMPORARY shop has been opened after a village food store was ram raided.

Thieves tried to break into the Co-op in Dedham High Street in the early hours of December 10 by driving into the front of the building in a Toyota Hilux.

They left empty handed in a different getaway car but caused significant damage to the building meaning it will be shut for the foreseeable future.

But bosses at the shop have now come to an agreement with Dedham Parish Council, the Duchy Barn Management Committee and the Parochial Church Council to run a temporary shop in Duchy Barn in Royal Square.

Bosses have also lodged a licensing application to Colchester Council to be able to sell alcohol at the pop-up shop.

The barn - which is hundreds of years old - was once part of one of the royal manors in the village.

The temporary shop is set to be open between 7am and 7pm Monday to Sunday. It will be closed on Christmas Day but open on Boxing Day between 8.30am and 1pm.

The attempted raid last week was the latest in a series of targeted attack on Co-ops across Essex and Suffolk over the last few months.

Company executives have now put up a £20,000 reward for information which leads to the perpetrators being convicted. Chief executive Roger Grosvenor also vowed the firm would be taking steps to beef up their security.

Anyone with information about the raid is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.