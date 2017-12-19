PLANS to convert a nine-bedroom guesthouse into a home have been rejected for the second time.

Syed Zaidi put forward plans to convert the Uplands Guest House, in Hadleigh Road, Frinton, into a residential property.

He said the guesthouse has been making a loss since it was acquired by Chelmsford-based Syeda’s Enterprises.

A planning application was refused by Tendring Council in September on the grounds it had not been marketed sufficiently under its present use.

Mr Zaidi resubmitted the application with a supporting letter stating the business is making a loss.

He said the property has been on the market since August 2015 and there has been no interest from buyers for keeping it as guesthouse.

He said: “The commercial losses are huge and can’t bear further burden. The directors want to move into this property and to use it as a residential property.”

But a spokesman for the council said the applicant had not correctly advertised the property as a guesthouse for a sufficient period to prove it is unviable.

He added: “An estate agent’s website showed the property is still operating and employing staff.“Planning permission was refused for a second time as it went against policy which tries to prevent the loss of guesthouses in coastal resorts.”

Frinton and Walton Town Council had made no comment on the proposal and there were no other representations.