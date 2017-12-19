FRUSTRATED patients who were left queuing outside in the cold and rain in a desperate bid to get a doctor’s appointment have been told a new booking system will start next month.

Patients at the Frinton Road Medical Centre, in Holland-on-Sea, have resorted to queuing before the surgery opens because they are unable to get through to reception staff on the telephone.

Health bosses are now piloting a new telephone system called Care Navigation at four GP surgeries which means patients will no longer need to queue up.

The system will cover 22,750 patients at the Epping Close in Clacton, Frinton Road in Holland-on-Sea, Caradoc in Frinton and Green Elms in Jaywick, which are all run by community healthcare provider Anglian Community Enterprise.

Jayne Hiley, director of operations at Anglian Community Enterprise, said: “Our new telephone system and control centre will be launched at the same time as Care Navigation, providing 30 new lines and a state-of-the-art call queuing system which will improve patients’ ability to get through to someone on the phone.

“From January 10 patients will no longer be able to book a new appointment with the receptionist at the practice as all patients will need to speak to a Care Navigator first to ensure they are directed to the best service for their needs.

“Too many people can’t see a doctor when they really need to and too much of each doctor’s time is spent seeing patients who could be seen equally well by another service or professional.

“Care Navigation will support us to ensure patients see the right professional first time and we are confident this will result in a much improved service for our patients and eliminate the queuing at surgery opening times which has become an increasing cause for concern of late.”

Anglian Community Enterprise said the system has been designed by doctors and other clinical staff to ensure patients are helped to access the right service for their needs with minimal delay and inconvenience.

Sam Hepplewhite, chief officer at the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Care navigation is about giving patients choice and providing them with some guidance and correct information about where to get faster advice without the need to necessarily see their GP.”