FATHER Christmas arrived in style to bring joy to youngsters...on a lifeboat.

Santa braved the bitterly cold North Sea to arrive aboard Clacton Lifeboat Station Atlantic 85 lifeboat, the David Porter MPS, on Sunday morning.

Hundred of people descended upon the resort’s Martello Bay for the free event despite the cold weather.

Richard Wigley, spokesman for Clacton RNLI, said: “We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who braved the cold and turned out to see Santa arrive at the Clacton Lifeboat station.

“We hope everyone managed to see Santa and were lucky enough to receive a present.

“This is our way of saying thank you to the community for its support over the past year and bring a littler Christmas cheer to Clacton.”

Every child visiting the specially constructed Santa’s grotto at the lifeboat station, in Hastings Avenue, received a small gift free of charge.

Youngsters also had the chance to make their own gingerbread men and there was also a raffle.

The popular annual event was first staged by the station’s crew more than 20 years ago.