A FORMER Ukip councillor from Clacton has launched a petition calling for US President Donald Trump to be invited to the “epicentre of Brexit”.

The move comes after London’s Greenwich Council "barred" Donald Trump ahead of a proposed state visit next year.

The Labour-run council called on the Government to abandon plans to host the “bigoted” President and adopted a motion last week stating that Trump would not be welcome in the borough.

In response, Clacton councillor Andy Pemberton has launched a petition calling on Tendring Council to welcome the 45th President of the United States.

He said: “In light of Greenwich Council barring Donald Trump, I would like to put a motion to the council welcoming him to Tendring.

"We would like to welcome President Trump to visit Tendring, the epicentre of the Brexit vote that gave momentum to his fantastic victory.

“President Trump is the voice of the silent majority in the USA and speaks for many British voters - and many people in Clacton as well.

"A lot of people in Clacton think he is a better leader than those we have here.

"It would also be a massive boost for Tendring if he came here.

"Not only could he visit Clacton as the Brexit capital, but he could visit the Harwich Mayflower Project."

The Harwich Mayflower Project hopes to build a replica of the ship that transported the pilgrim fathers from England to America in 1620, as part of the Mayflower 400 celebrations.

Tendring is one of the most Eurosceptic areas in the country, with almost 70 per cent voting for Brexit, and Clacton gave the country its first ever elected Ukip MP in 2014.

Mr Pemberton decided to leave Ukip group earlier this year to become an independent councillor after suffering abuse on social media, but wanted to speak out in support of Trump.

Ivan Henderson, leader of Tendring Council’s Labour group, said if Trump even considered visiting Tendring, he would be happy to work with anyone to organise a protest.

The Harwich councillor added: “I’m sure there are plenty of people here who would be happy to protest against it.

“If he did come and visit Harwich’s replica of the Mayflower – if it is built – we would be happy to pack him off with a one-way ticket back to America.”

The petition can be found online at change.org.