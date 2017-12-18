HARWICH and North Essex MP Bernard Jenkin has signed a Government motion to help protect 4 million square kilometres of ocean around British overseas territories.

Mr Jenkin has signed an Early Day Motion which calls on the Government to sign the Blue Belt Charter and ensure the UK remains a leader in marine conservation.

A total of 72 MPs from across the country have signed the motion so far which also congratulates the work of Sir David Attenborough and the BBC on the Blue Planet II series recently aired on television.

Backing - MP Bernard Jenkin has signed the Blue Belt Charter

According to the World Wildlife Fund, more than 8 million tonnes of plastic is dumped into oceans every year and 29 per cent of global fish stocks are over-exploited.

Mr Jenkin said he was “delighted” to have signed Early Day Motion 647.

He added: “No-one who watched Sir David Attenborough’s fantastic Blue Planet II series can fail to have been moved to want to do more to tackle these problems.”

He added the UK Government has a good record on marine conservation with 50 marine conservation zones which have been created to help protect the country’s marine life.

He has also fought to protect the rivers populated by Colchester oysters.

He said: “A new UK Blue Belt of protected sites is also now being created in British waters and around the UK’s 14 overseas territories where there is local support and environmental need.

Signed - A total of 72 MPs from across the country have signed the motion so far

“Early Day Motion 647 calls on the Government to ensure that the UK remains a leading force within those international bodies concerned with the protection of the polar regions and the marine environment.”

The Early Day Motion also calls for the British Government to reaffirm its leadership in ocean conservation by working with the governments of the overseas territories to deliver on the Blue Belt pledges.

Mr Jenkin said: “We can and should be the first generation to leave the environment in a better state than we inherited it.

“The Blue Belt Charter will help us to achieve this.”

