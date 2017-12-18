Bake Off's new team rose to the occasion, Doctor Who has a new leading lady and Love Island introduced us to an entirely new lingo. Join us as we relive this year's TV highlights and lowlights.

A STICKY END FOR BAKE OFF

We all switched on Channel 4 with baited breath as this year's series of The Great British Bake Off debuted on its new home. But when Paul Hollywood stepped into the big white tent with new co-judge Prue Leith, presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding and a dozen fresh-faced bakers, the nation breathed a sigh of relief. It was all going so well as we were fed weekly doses of elaborate tasty treats and half-baked innuendos, and we even almost got over Liam's elimination. But it was a slightly sour end as Leith committed the ultimate spoiler sin, accidentally revealing Sophie Faldo's victory over Twitter hours before the final aired in an episode watched by an average 7.7 million viewers - just over half the number for last year's showdown on the BBC.

STRICTLY SORROW

It was a sad start for Strictly Come Dancing, which returned just weeks after we said goodbye to its 10-year presenter, the beloved Brucie. The show opened with a heart-wrenching dedication dance to Sir Bruce Forsyth and a tearful tribute from his continuing co-star Tess Daly. But there were more cheerful surprises in store as new head judge Shirley Ballas - stepping in following Len Goodman's departure last year - took her new role in her stride and the mix of contestants instantly won us over. Most impressive was Debbie McGee, widow of the late magician Paul Daniels, who, at 58, stormed on to the stage and into our hearts with her stunningly steamy paso doble in week one.

BUM NOTES ON X FACTOR

Simon Cowell's annual singing contest returned with a fresh offering of talented hopefuls but the series has once again lost out on Saturday night viewers compared to Strictly - regularly pulling in an audience roughly half the size. While we have witnessed some incredibly impressive singers vying for the chance of a record deal, the series has been marred by hiccups such as Cowell's weekend off after suffering a fall at his home, pre-watershed swearing from Sharon Osbourne and a backlash following Nicole Scherzinger's choice of acts to keep in the contest. But fans were delighted by special guests to the judges houses, including a return from former panellist Cheryl and a visit from Stormzy.

HALLOWEEN HIGHLIGHT

The end of October brought a thrill for all ages as the second season of US hit Stranger Things finally arrived on Netflix. It was well worth the wait, as the 1980s-based horror story returned with a whole new level to the chilling storyline, complete with sci-fi drama, romance, terror and comedy that forced us all to fall even more in love with the superb young cast. Teen sensation Millie Bobby Brown broke our hearts again with her complex portrayal of Eleven, while the new addition of Lord Of The Rings favourite Sean Astin used up the country's supply of Kleenex. Brace yourselves because series three - and possibly four - are in the making.

HARD-HITTING STORIES ON THE COBBLES

The dominant storyline on Corrie this year has undeniably been Bethany Platt's harrowing experience of sexual exploitation, which saw her groomed and threatened by older boyfriend Nathan and passed around his friends, before finding the bravery to turn to the police and see him convicted in court. Actors Lucy Fallon and Chris Harper did the ITV soap credit with their no-frills portrayals, raising awareness of the real issue by campaigning for child abuse charities on the side.

THE GAME IS ALMOST OVER

Game Of Thrones creators are under pressure to impress in the lead-up to the eighth and final series of the smash hit adaptation of George RR Martin's fantasy novels. The penultimate season seven this summer brought fans a fresh wave of romance - especially and at last between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen - and a satisfactorily dramatic bloodbath in the form of the dragon-packed finale battle. We're not yet sure when the big showdown will eventually come to our screens but we can safely guarantee it will be an epic one.

A CULTURE SHIFT FOR DOCTOR WHO

We may not have had the privilege of seeing her step into the Tardis just yet but Jodie Whittaker's casting as the first female Time Lord is the hottest topic in the beloved sci-fi series' half-century history. She will make her debut during this year's must-see Christmas special, marking the end of both Peter Capaldi's reign as the Doctor's 12th incarnation and Steven Moffat's stint as showrunner, and featuring a special guest appearance from David Bradley's First Doctor. Whittaker will take over in the next series with an entourage of three companions played by Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill, with Chris Chibnall at the helm.

ALL ABOUT THE WOMEN

The crime drama scene has been dominated by a string of excellent actresses in complex leading roles this year. Vicky McClure gave another sterling performance in the fourth instalment of award-winning Line Of Duty but it was Thandie Newton's arrival as corrupt Roz Huntley that stole the show. Suranne Jones had us on the edge of our seats as she went to questionable extremes in the aftermath of her divorce in the return of Doctor Foster, while Emily Watson offered a thought-provoking experience at the heart of a distressing rape story in Apple Tree Yard.

A COOLING FOR THE CROWN

Monarchy supporters and critics alike were delighted when Claire Foy first stepped on to our screens as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, paying a touchingly demure tribute to the royal's early days, with Matt Smith on her arm as the Duke of Edinburgh. But the last year has seen something of a change in the wind for the lauded Netflix drama as it failed to pick up a single one of its five 2017 Bafta nominations. But it could find a new lease of life in series three as Broadchurch star Olivia Colman takes the regal reins.

A LOT OF LOVE FOR LOVE ISLAND

While the first runs passed many of us by, ITV2 struck gold with a third instalment of Love Island, describing it as the most successful format of its entire history. Almost four million tuned in to the final following seven weeks of saucy island drama, with Blazin' Squad star Marcel Somerville's tips on love proving a particular hit. The Majorca jaunt was a life-changing one for some of the contestants, with winner Kem Cetinay signed up for a slot in next year's comeback series of Dancing On Ice.