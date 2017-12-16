AN 80-year-old woman who died in a road accident involving two vehicles in Wix has been named by police.

Sinah Connah, from Wrabness, was driving a Honda Jazz which was in a collision with a Ford Transit van travelling in the opposite direction on the A120 on Saturday.

Police and firecrews were called to the scene shortly after midday.

An Essex County Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "On arrival, fire crews reported that one person was trapped in one of the vehicles.

Ms Connah, who was driving the Honda, sadly died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics and firefighters.

The van driver, a 45-year-old man driving the van was airlifted to Royal London Hospital. His passenger, a 14-year-old girl was taken to Colchester Hospital.

The pair, from the Harwich area, suffered minor injuries and have been discharged from hospital.

The road was closed for several hours between Horsley Cross and Primrose Lane while forensic examination work was carried out.

No arrests have been made in relation to the fatal incident.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “Enquiries in to the collision are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01245 240590 or email collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk."