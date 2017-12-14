LOVE Actually star Martine McCutcheon will play Clacton as part of a nationwide tour next spring.

The former EastEnders actress has announced a 20-date tour which sees her coming to the West Cliff Theatre.

Martine, 41, is fresh out of the recording studio with new album Lost and Found which she co-wrote with musician husband Jack McManus.

'Say I’m Not Alone', from the album, was her first single in 16 years.

Martine shot to fame as Tiffany Mitchell in EastEnders, winning a National Television Award for most popular actress in 1997.

More than 22 million viewers watched her character being killed off in a special New Year's Eve episode in 1998.

She launched her solo pop career after being written out of the soap, releasing a platinum-selling debut album and the number one single Perfect Moment.

West End and TV roles followed before she starred opposite Hugh Grant in 2003 rom-com Love Actually, which was a box office hit.

Her portrayal of Eliza Doolittle won her a Laurence Olivier Award for best actress in a musical in 2002.

She also appeared in BBC spy drama series Spooks and ITV's The English Harem.

Martine became a regular panellist on day-time show Loose Women in 2016 but left earlier this year.

She plays the West Cliff on April 15 with her acoustic band, performing her hit songs alongside tracks from her new album.

She will also be sharing stories from her glittering career and answering questions from the audience.

Tickets are on sale now, priced £26, from the box office on 01255 433344.