A MAN has been jailed for three years following an attempted armed robbery at a post office in Clacton.

Aron Parkinson, 34, of Station Road, Clacton, admitted charges of attempted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm at Chelmsford Crown Court on February 21.

A raider entered Clacton Post Office, in High Street, shortly before it closed at about 5.30pm on Monday, January 22.

He verbally threatened staff members during an attempt to steal cash.

The man, later proven to be Parkinson, was in possession of an imitation firearm and left the shop on foot without any cash.

Parkinson was arrested and charged the next day.

He was today handed three years in jail for attempted robbery and a three year term for possession of an imitation firearm, to run concurrently.

Scene - Clacton Post Office

Det Con Luke Howard, of Clacton CID, said: “Aron Parkinson terrified the members of Post Office staff.

“The staff member he approached should be commended for his bravery in how he reacted to Parkinson when he demanded the security door to the safe room be opened.

“At this point, Parkinson was holding what the staff member believed to be a handgun.

“This custodial sentence reflects the seriousness of his actions and the effect this has had on those present at the time”.