TWO men were arrested on suspicion of burglary after being stopped by Tendring's district commander.

Det Chief Insp Paul Wells responded to a call about two suspicious men in Clacton on Friday.

Essex Police said Mr Wells stopped two men and found a large knife and quantity of class A drugs.

A 16-year-old man from the Clacton area and a 26-year-old from Suffolk were arrested on suspicion of burglary in relation to the incident.

A spokesman said: "A great stop from the governor and a dangerous weapon and class A drugs removed from the streets."

The 26-year-old man was charged with two counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and for possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Colchester Magistrates Court.

The 16-year-old was released with no further action being taken.

Both are also still under investigation in relation to a burglary.