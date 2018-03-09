FARMERS, landowners and rural businesses are calling for action to tackle hare coursing in north Essex.

The Country, Land and Business Association (CLA) is launching a new plan to tackle the crime following thousands of incidents of hare coursing across the east of England throughout the autumn and winter.

Hare coursing, where dogs compete against each other in pursuit of a hare, was outlawed by the 2004 Hunting Act, but it now takes place illegally without the permission of the landowner.

Those taking part in coursing are often attracted to the East of England due to the large population of brown hares.

Coursers take advantage of the wide open spaces, trespassing on private land in order to set their dogs on to hares – often betting thousands of pounds on the resulting chase.

Ben Underwood, the CLA’s east regional director, said farmers, landowners and rural businesses have reported intimidation and threats of violence when confronted with hare coursers on their land.

He said: “Some of the reports of hare coursing I have heard about in our region across the autumn and winter have been truly terrifying.

“Those that take part in hare coursing have little respect for the law or the communities they impact through this crime.

“Hare coursing raises concerns about animal cruelty, damages crops and private property, and has a detrimental impact on those who live and work in rural areas.

“Fines for those caught can be incredibly low while the gambling side of the crime can generate thousands of pounds so there is no deterrent.”

The CLA has now called for specific sentencing guidelines for hare coursing and for the National Wildlife Crime Unit to be given extra resources to treat hare coursing as a priority.

The association also wants the police to be able to reclaim kennelling costs of dogs from offenders because it said seizing the dogs involved is an effective way to prevent hare coursing.

A CLA member from the eastern region added: “Incidents of hare coursing on our fields and those of our neighbours have been taking place on a near daily basis for the last three or four months.

“We have had face-to-face conflicts with the coursers, been threatened, had property damaged and seen cars rammed.

““In our experience it is a crime that is on the increase. We have got to take a stand and find a way to combat this crime as it can have a devastating impact on those who live and work in rural communities.”