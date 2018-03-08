Being a mum-of-four girls can be no easy feat - especially when three of the four are triplets.

But Emma Blowers manages it thanks to her daily military-style precision.

She’s up at 6.15am for a shower before any of the four rise.

At 7am, the girls make their presence known before the clan debunk to the kitchen for a finely-tuned breakfast regime.

At 8.40am, they’re all out the door.

It’s like clockwork.

But it wasn’t always so straight forward.

Emma, who is married to project manager Rob, was already mum to one-year-old Isla when she found out she was pregnant with triplets in 2014.

In December that year, Amelie, Martha and Rosie arrived at Colchester General Hospital at 34 weeks after being born in a planned Caesarean birth.

The trio were immediately taken to the the Turner Road hospital’s special care baby unit, where they spent two weeks as inpatients.

During that time, Rosie received dedicated high dependency care.

And mum Emma has never forgotten the care her girls received.

That’s why she’s determined to help.

On March 24, she has organised a charity ball at Stoke-by-Nayland Resort, Golf and Spa in a bid to raise £10,000 towards a new state-of-the-art £26,000 incubator for the unit.

Guests will be treated to a three-course meal, live music, an auction and a raffle.

Emma, 34, who lives in Great Bentley, said: “I’ve always had it in my head I would like to do something big for the unit.

“Without the support of the unit, I, like many, would not be able to kiss my four precious girls good night each night.

“For this, I am eternally grateful.”

She added: “The care we had there was just amazing.

“Rosie especially needed quite intense treatment.”

The triplets, who are now three, are in stark contrast to how vulnerable they were in their first days in the world.

Emma said: “The girls are starting to understand what a ‘triplet’ is and have come to realise that they were all in my tummy at the same time.”

Rosie, the youngest, in particular is fiercely indepedent.

Emma added: “She often tells people that her sisters are twins and that she is ‘just Rosie’.

“The other two still look identical and have been known to trick relatives, especially when they are in trouble.”

Big sister Isla has taken the huge change in her life in her stride.

Emma added: “She loves having her ready made dance school at her beck and call.”

Parts of last summer were dedicated to the Great Potty Training Challenge - many parents say one at a time is hard enough.

The family also completed a successful nine-hour road trip to Cornwall, which involved a large number of Peppa Pig DVDs.

Although Emma has led the plans for the ball, she has been helped by fellow members of the Colchester Twin and Triplet Club.

Healthcare worker Emma said: “Between us we have three sets of twins, a set of triplets and three singletons and we all have a personal connection with special care.

“This team of girls has worked incredibly hard over the past year to plan this event and I am so grateful for their support.”

Among the top raffle prizes are a signed England rugby shirt from this season, theatre tickets and an overnight stay in a top London hotel, the use of a beach hut in Frinton for one week during the summer and a sailing trip for six people, including a picnic lunch, along the Suffolk Coast.

Raffle tickets can be bought by anyone, even if they are not attending the event.

To buy tickets, email eastercharityball18@gmail.com.