EMPLOYERS are being urged to sign up for a popular annual careers fair in Clacton.

This year will be the sixth time the event, organised by Tendring Council and the Department for Work and Pensions, has taken place.

Last year more than 2,000 people visited the Princes Theatre to find out about jobs and careers on offer in the district and further afield.

Space at this year’s event, on October 2, is limited to 55 stands for exhibitors ranging from employers to training providers.

Council investment boss Zoe Fairley said: “The Tendring jobs and careers fair is a fantastic way to support people in our district into employment.

“But it is also a great showcase of some of the brilliant employers we have in Tendring, from local firms to national businesses and public sector organisations too.”

Anyone interested in a stand should contact Rachel Fryer at rfryer@tendringdc.gov.uk or call 01255 686149.