EXTRA workers have been drafted in to ensure Clacton Pier’s new £4million development opens on time.

Pier bosses hope the landmark will become one of East Anglia’s premier attractions following the major scheme, which includes the construction of a new £500,000 indoor and outdoor adventure golf course over two levels, as well as a £500,000 children’s play area.

Pier contractor TSI, which is carrying out the main steel construction, continued throughout the big freeze, but all other activity on the build came to a halt.

Once the worst of the snow hit, bosses also took the decision to close off the top end of the pier and all rides were shut over the weekend.

The only part of the landmark that remained open to the public was the bowling alley and amusement arcade.

Water pipes froze due to the roof having been taken off the structure and a minimum of staff were able to continue their duties.

Pier director Billy Ball said that although they have experienced heavy snow in the past since taking over the attraction nine years ago this was a new experience.

“The team worked on in bitterly cold temperatures and freezing winds on the Monday, but once the Beast from the East hit us the next day it was very difficult to carry on,” he said.

“The design team was able to finalise technical details for the shell of the building but we definitely lost some time on what is a pretty tight schedule.

“However, we are confident that with some improved weather and extra workers coming on board this week that we will still be able to open the new adventure golf course, children’s play area, new first floor dodgems and coffee shop in July.”