CLACTON MP Giles Watling has called for homeless people’s voice to be included as part of efforts to help those who find themselves on the street.

Mr Watling spoke in the House of Commons during a debate looking at what more can be done to support those who are on the streets.

He said the issue was brought into sharp focus by the icy weather last week.

He said: “We need to make sure we hear the voices of those on the street and take flexible approaches and not treat interventions as a one size fits all service.”

Mr Watling added: “We must go further and communicate with rough sleepers and ask them why they are there.

“It is not always just about mental health or family breakdown.

“There are many reasons, but we must keep the lines of communication open and listen.”