CAMPAIGNERS are celebrating after plans for a new wall to protect a nature reserve and sewage treatment works at Walton’s Naze were given the green light.

Tendring Council submitted plans for the 260-metre-long wall on land south of Stone Point, in Old Hall Lane.

The £257,000 project will protect the sewage works, as well as the John Weston nature reserve and farmland.

The council said the works are needed due to the risk of flooding and the rapid coastal erosion of the clay cliffs.

The plans were approved by the council’s planning committee on Tuesday.

Frinton councillor Nick Turner said he has been campaigning for eight years for the bund wall to be constructed.

He said: “In late 2010, I was made aware of the critical situation at this part of the Naze.

“A few months later I was made portfolio holder for coast protection at Tendring Council and have over the intervening eight years taken numerous photos from the air, sea and beach at various times of the tide.

“The current position is dire.”

Mr Turner said 11 different organisations are involved in the project and that funding has been obtained from six of them.

Mr Turner said Natural England had been the “stumbling block” to the project going ahead.

“Despite the obvious, they insisted on allowing natural erosion,” he said.

“But late last year, they produced a new strategy called Conservation 21, which was a breath of fresh air.

“This opened the last doors and we moved rapidly to this position.”

Former council leader Mick Page helped to secure £100,000 for the scheme from the Regional Flood and Coastal Committee and Anglia Water put in a further £70,000.

Farmer David Eagle has allowed the use of clay from his land and both the Naze Protection Society and the Frinton and Walton Town Council have donated £30,000.

It is expected that the works will start at the end of April.