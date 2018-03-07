A FORMER president of Clacton Lions had a royal appointment at Buckingham Palace as the organisation celebrated its 100th anniversary.

The reception was held on Wednesday***FEB28*** to mark the centenary by Lions Clubs International patron the Countess of Wessex.

Ben Carroll joined Lions from across the country at the palace.

He has been a member of Clacton Lions for 37 years and treasurer for more than a quarter of a century.

He has also been the club’s president twice.

Clacton Lions help the local community through fundraising and events such as quiz nights, pig races and Christmas collections, as well as collecting unwanted spectacles, hearing aids, printer cartridges and mobile phones for recycling.