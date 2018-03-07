YOUNGSTERS at a primary school in Clacton were paid a special visit by a children’s author.

Hollie Hughes paid a visit to pupils at Oakwood Infant School and Nursery and brought along two of her self-published books titled Ninja Nan and The Famashing Vanishing Mahoosive Mammoth.

At an afternoon assembly Hollie explained to the children how she writes her stories and why she needs an illustrator to draw the pictures for her books.

Pupils were then able to buy Hollie’s books and have them signed.

School literacy co-ordinator Miss Wells said: “The children were so engaged as Hollie read her stories to them.

“It was wonderful having an author talk to the children and inspire their imaginations.”