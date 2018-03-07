SNOW DOGS: This week's winter-loving Star Pets are Bess and Bella. Owner Deanna Cannavan, from Weeley, said: "They love the snow." Send your Star Pets to cf.gazette@newsquest.co.uk with your name, address and why you love them.
