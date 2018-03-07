RESIDENTS have been encouraged to become “nosey parkers” in their own front rooms in a bid to clamp down on anti-social behaviour and low-level crime in parts of Walton.

District councillor Anne Poonian, one of the coordinators of the new Neighbourhood Watch scheme, kickstarted the idea with Tendring Neighbourhood Watch chairman John Wright.

They decided to set up the Walton branch about six months ago after an increase in door-to-door salesman “scams” which were intimidating elderly residents.

Mrs Poonian said: “Halloween is also a problem – we have a lot of elderly people who live around here.

“In 2016 it was more of a problem – people were knocking on doors and scaring elderly residents.

“We need more eyes and ears on the town.”

There are only a handful of members at the moment, but Mrs Poonian hopes to recruit more.

“I believe this is the first Neighbourhood Watch scheme to be started in this area,” she said.

“Often we see things happening and we don’t want to dial 999 – but we will be offering a point of contact.

“We’d like people to help us by being nosey parkers, even if it’s sitting in their front room and looking out onto their street.”

To get involved email annepoonian@msn.com or visit the group’s Facebook page by searching Walton Neighbourhood Watch.

Alternatively you can call Anne on 07751923301.