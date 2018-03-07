A DANCE school which only launched in January is celebrating after half its members won prizes at the competition.

Youngster from the Signature Dance Academy took to the floor at Clacton Leisure Centre last week.

Academy owner Sophie-May Vinter, who has been dancing she was a child, said she was very proud of her troupe for taking home so many prizes.

The 23-year-old said: “I only opened the dance school in January so we are very new.

“I love the kids – they always run up and give me a cuddle after every performance.

“They did amazingly well at the competition and it’s a really big well done for them.”

About 35 dancers from Signature Dance entered the competition and 18 came away with trophies.