A £10,000 reward has been offered in the hunt to find a teenager wanted after a man was shot dead at a petrol station.

Essex Police has offered £5,000 to match the same amount offered by Crimestoppers back in August.

Police believe Blundell may have left the country and could be in Ibiza.

Blundell is wanted in connection with the death of John Pordage, who was fatally shot on the August 5 last year.

A 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was cleared of murder today in Chelmsford Crown Court.

Saul Stanley was found guilty for perverting the course of justice, two counts of possessing a firearm and one count of possessing ammunition in connection with this incident.

Detective Chief Inspector, Martin Pasmore, who is investigating this case, said that the police are offering this reward because of how serious this crime is.

He said: “In my 25 years of working for police this is the first I have seen of a juvenile with a weapon like this.

“Because of the seriousness of the crime, it has had a massive effect on the community; so we thought it was right to match the £5,000 reward with Crimestoppers.

“We are never going to go away. I want to say to Bradley Blundell ‘where do you go from here?’

“You should give yourself up.”

Police are considering the possibility that Blundell has left the UK and is in Ibiza, although they do not know this for sure.

Speculating on the possibility of him being in Ibiza, DCI Martin Pasmore said: “We try our best to catch suspects before they leave the country, but when you look at land, air and sea, there are ways people can move around to different countries without being detected.

“But he may make a mistake. He may think he has a method of getting in and out of the country, but he will eventually slip up.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Bradley Blundell, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The total £10,000 is being administered through Crimestoppers.