Essex Police received more than 100 videos in the first full month of the Extra Eyes campaign and took action in response to 49 of the clips.

Launched in December 2017, Extra Eyes encourages road users to submit footage showing dangerous road user behaviour, in a bid to reduce crashes and save lives on roads across Essex, Southend and Thurrock.

The Extra Eyes webpage provides a simple method for cyclists, motorcyclists and drivers to upload footage showing dangerous or illegal behaviour.

Having reviewed the footage, where appropriate Essex Police will contact the person caught on camera and explain the potential consequences of their actions.

Alternatively, the offender may be offered a driver retraining course, or in serious cases face prosecution with the footage used as evidence.

In January 2018, 33 notice of intended prosecutions (NIPs) were sent out for careless driving as a result of footage submitted by the public, while one NIP was issued for dangerous driving.

Eleven road users received a letter from the police warning them about their behaviour.

Seven of the videos showed road traffic collisions and as such were passed on to the Essex Police CRASH team.

SERP hopes that the publicity generated by Extra Eyes will act as a reminder to road users of the need to behave safely and considerately.

Matt Hine, from Essex Police Operational Tasking Unit, said: “We’re very pleased with the initial response from the road-using public to Extra Eyes.

“Almost fifty per cent of the video clips we’ve received have led to action against drivers who hopefully will understand that their behaviour could have led to disastrous consequences and will modify their behaviour going forward.

“We’d also like to remind people they can use the Extra Eyes link to provide us with information relating to drink/drug drive offences, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Essex Police are interested in footage and photos including untaxed vehicles, car crashes, examples of poor driving, abandoned vehicles and drink and drug driving.

Visit https://saferessexroads.org/extraeyes/ to see examples of the type of footage SERP is asking people to submit, along with full guidance on how to submit footage.

In an emergency situation , always call 999.