Due to earlier signalling problems between London Liverpool Street and Hackney Downs there are long delays on trains.

Train services running to and from these stations are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until at least 11.30am.

An earlier signalling problem just outside Liverpool Street Station means that Greater Anglia, Stansted Express and London Overground services are disrupted.

This is primarily affecting services between Liverpool Street and Cambridge, Cheshunt via Seven Sisters, Chingford, Enfield Town, Hertford East and Stansted Airport in both directions.

Some Greater Anglia and Stansted Express services have been diverted to run between Tottenham Hale and Stratford not serving Liverpool Street.

Connections will be available at Stratford on Greater Anglia London Underground and TFL Rail services to Liverpool Street.