A WOMAN’S dreams of becoming a mum are in tatters after she was refused IVF treatment by the NHS after her husband was twice diagnosed with cancer.

He and wife, Ellis, 25, got married the following year, but were warned by staff at Colchester General Hospital his chemotherapy treatment could make him infertile.

Ellis, who lives with Terry in Alton Park Road, Clacton, said: “We were offered a chance to freeze some sperm so we were prepared if Terry was made infertile “He went through everything and was given the all-clear. He was then in remission.

“He went for a test to see if the treatment had made him infertile or we could try for a baby naturally.

“We never received a report back from that.

“We just carried on living and started to think about having a family but nothing happened for two years.

“We were never officially told Terry was infertile but there would be a high chance, especially after he underwent stem cell treatment at St Bart’s Hospital in London.”

Terry, who works as a handyman in Frinton, was diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma for the second time in September 2015, but was fortunately given the all-clear again last March.

In September, the couple were told they could access the frozen sperm sample, but they wouldn’t be offered NHS-funded IVF.

It could cost about £6,500 for privately-funded basic IVF and a lot more if there are medical complications.

Ellis, who is a kitchen assistant at a Clacton primary school, said: “Terry’s now in remission and we’re just trying to pick up from where we were before.

“But Colchester General Hospital didn’t know how to help us or how to access the frozen sample.

“We just want to highlight the fact there is no support or aftercare in this area for previous cancer patients who are trying to move forward in life after illness.

“There’s no help – there’s nothing in place or anyone we could talk to."

“We’re now looking into the private route but we feel we’ve had no support.

“We feel so disappointed and hurt by the decisions and have found it extremely hard to get any information and guidance.”

There are specific guidelines for NHS-funded IVF for women under the age of 40.

If the woman does not fall pregnant naturally over a two-year period or is not able to conceive after 12 cycles of artificial insemination they will become eligible.

A spokesman for the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group said: “We are very sorry that we had to make service restrictions and I understand the disappointment and impact this particular decision has had on some local couples who are experiencing difficulties in conceiving.

“Our health services face unprecedented demands with an ever increasing population – some of whom live with complex conditions.

“Therefore, when commissioning services, we must take into consideration the overall benefit services have on the wider population to ensure they meet greatest need.

“While I appreciate the distress these restrictions have caused, the local NHS must live within its means.

“Couples experiencing difficulties in conceiving could still seek medical advice through their GP in the first instance, and whilst IVF funding is no longer available we would expect your GP to guide you on the alternative options available.”

The spokesman said GPs can also apply for would-be parents to be treated as exceptional cases.