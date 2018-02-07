THE public face of Tendring Council has hung up his notebook after almost 12 years.

Former Gazette deputy editor Nigel Brown became communications boss at the council in 2006.

Mr Brown, from Clacton, became one of the council’s most recognisable members of staff, appearing on TV and radio.

He co-ordinated media coverage of the Clacton by-election in 2014, which drew international media attention, and Clacton Air Show.

He also had to explain why over-zealous council workmen scrubbed a Banksy painting off a seafront wall in Clacton in 2014.

Mr Brown was not afraid to get stuck in, spending almost two days at the council’s rest centre when Jaywick was evacuated due to a flood warning.

Chief executive Ian Davidson said Mr Brown had been a “fantastic asset” to the council.